James Bond And Heineken Want You To “Crack The Case”

Fitting then that Heineken has, for the first time in its 15-year partnership with the Bond franchise, brought Bond himself into its “Open Your World” campaign, in support of the Dutch beer brand’s sponsorship of the upcoming 007 film, Skyfall. The follow-up to successful ads “The Entrance” and “The Date”, which feature legendary guys in extraordinary situations, this third installment, “Crack the Case”, revolves around a case of mistaken identity.

In the commercial, a well-dressed man accidentally bumps into Bond on a wintry train platform. An unfortunate choice in headwear makes him easily mistaken for the double-0 agent, and before you know it he’s being pursued by some serious baddies. Once on the train, he’s faced with a series of obstacles that are straight out of the Bond canon. He first catches a few airborne brews (this is a Heineken ad, after all) before bumping into a gambler at the craps table, thereby turning his dice into winners. He then escapes through a cloakroom only to stumble into a train car of evildoers, destroying their house of cards. A quick flick of the decks and our Heineken man quite improbably recreates the Kremlin before disappearing into a train car full of ice sculptures. Again narrowly averting capture, he emerges into the train’s party car where he once again comes face-to-face with James (Daniel Craig) and Skyfall’s Bond girl Severine (played by Bérénice Marlohe), who gives him a sly glance of approval before handing him some beers. With trouble on its way, James takes leave of the whole situation, jumping from the train as it passes over a viaduct, floating to safety with a Union Jack parachute. Naturally.

It’s a lively ad that is an amusing homage to the Bond franchise. Indeed, one of the best nods to 007 fans has to be the cameo by actor Joseph Wiseman, posthumously reprising his role as Dr. No. Still, it retains the spirit of Heineken’s Open Your World work, feeling very much in stride with the brand’s previous efforts.

“It’s not a film about James Bond, it’s about this man of the world in action,” says Cyril Charzat, Senior Director, Global Heineken Brand. “Two years ago we shifted our communications from being about ourselves to trying to show our man of the world in situations that can be an inspiration–elevating the image of the drinker. Each time we tried to take a real human truth, a consumer insight we believe is talking to our guys in their daily life. Here’s it’s the idea that each guy might think about a time where he has to save the day like a legend, which is a very James Bond situation, which we liked.”

Eric Quennoy, executive creative director at agency Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam, says the idea itself was very much a meeting of the minds. “It’s man of the world meets Bond, and that got us exited. They share a lot of similar things–they’re well traveled, comfortable in any situation, they’ve got charm and wit in spades. The only difference is, let’s face it, James Bond is an assassin. Maybe if there’s one way to separate them it’s that our man is a lover not a fighter,” he says. “We thought it would be interesting to put our man of the world in a situation where he has to react like a double-0 spy.”

Wieden was given unique insight into that spy world when crafting the campaign. EON Productions, the company that produced the Bond films, invited Quennoy and co-ECD Mark Bernath to Pinewood Studios and gave them access to the Skyfall script. So, is that where the idea to set the whole scene on a train came from? Quennoy won’t say–NDAs and all–but he does admit rather coyly that it was clear a train would be a “great vehicle” to show all these different situations in which Heineken’s man of the world could show off his ingenuity.