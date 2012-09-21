Internet Eyewear Darling Warby Parker Can Now Be Seen On Your TV

While most brick-and-mortar operations have gotten used to supplementing their TV advertising with online videos, many natively digital businesses have done things the other way around. Warby Parker is the latest example.

For its very first TV ad, the Internet eyeglasses retailer offers a kitchen-sink update on Monty Python-style animation. Created by agency Partners & Spade New York, the ad packs in 30 seconds’ worth of oddball eyeball action, beginning with a pair of ocular-headed bodies on unicycles, looking through binoculars, and featuring the “cutting out” of middle men, with scissors. It’s a very strange feast for the eyes, a concept which shockingly is not made literal during this maximalist buffet.

Watch a previous, information-driven Warby Parker Internet ad below, featuring photographer Noah Kalina.