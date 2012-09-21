USA Today Picks Up Stephen Colbert’s Thrown-Down Gauntlet Over New Logo

In classic Stephen Colbert fashion, the bespectacled host used the September 19th episode of The Colbert Report to call out USA Today on its new look — specifically the new logo, a big blue circle.

“If SpongeBob SquarePants ever chokes on a Dorito at the Pentagon, you won’t read about it in ‘The USA Today,” Colbert said on his show. It turns out he underestimated the newspaper. As you can see by the logo of the September 20th USA Today, any and all news relating to the Pentagon, Doritos, and/or SpongeBob Squarepants is fair game.







