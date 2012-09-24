Denon’s Headphone VisYOUalizer Shows You Feeling The Music

Now that headphones are big business , choosing new ones has become a fashion question on the level of sunglasses. “How will I look in these gloriously deafening things?” is something the potential buyer might ask. Denon headphones has found a way to answer that question definitively.





Denon’s VisYOUalizer, not to be confused at all with VaPooRize, is a new app that gives you a 3-dimensional idea of how you’ll look jamming out with each of its four new “lifestyle-tailored” headphones.

Created by agency BBDO New York and digital studio Jam3, the VisYOUalizer uses the Kinect camera’s infrared sensor to record live 3-D footage of models using each of the four headphones: Music Maniac, Urban Raver, Globe Cruiser, and Exercise Freak. When users upload an image of themselves to the app or landing page, they will assume the place of those models, and get a full, phosphorescent preview of what their fellow subway riders will be seeing.