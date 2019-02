In Skittles’ latest trip down the dark rabbit hole of body horror, one man has found the goose that lays golden eggs: a man who sweats Skittles.

Created by DDB Chicago, the ad features a man who looks suspiciously like Abraham Lincoln (so hot right now) absently running on a treadmill while fruit-flavored candy flings off of him. This activity appears to be happening in an office in the 1970s, where an enchanted man catches his caloric bounty in a mug. Now, who’s hungry for Skittles?