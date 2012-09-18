Security Camera Footage (I.e. Smart Water Web Spot) Reveals Amazing Jennifer Aniston Secrets

Last year, Smart Water confounded expectations and scored a viral hit with its “Jen Aniston Goes Viral,” aka, “Jen Aniston Sex Tape” web video in which the brand’s celebrity spokesperson parodied a laundry list of viral video cliches.

Now, Smart Water has released a new video, only this time Aniston is poking at the media memes and rumors concerning her own overly-scrutinized life.

The video is introduced by media mogul Ryan Seacrest who reports that security tapes from Aniston’s home have been leaked by an anonymous source. Those tapes reveal, among other things, that Aniston–recently delivered from her legendarily sad, lonely existence via her engagement to actor and writer Justin Theroux–is pregnant with triplets and is clinging too hard to her most famous character. It also reveals her attachment to Smart Water, of course.