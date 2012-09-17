The Popinator Is The Popcorn Eating Innovation You’ve Been Waiting For

Of all the categories of innovation covered daily on Fast Company, there’s been one conspicuous by its absence. That is, of course, innovation in the area of popcorn consumption. Not innovations in popcorn itself, mind you–but in the mechanisms by which we consume popcorn (i.e., hands, a tilted bag).

As the man in the video below observes, “The one thing that never changes about popcorn is how people eat it; how people get it in their mouth.” So true.

Now though, we’re getting a glimpse of what’s to come with the Popinator. Ostensibly the creation of Popcorn Indiana, the Popinator is a hands-free, voice-controlled popcorn launching machine. The user need only say “pop” and the device launches a single popped kernel, accounting for direction of and distance from user’s mouth.

As mobile and other technology continues to occupy the very hands that we might use to eat popcorn, it’s a technology for the times. But is it real? Weigh in below.