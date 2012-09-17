Have You Seen This Ad Asking If You’ve Seen Woody Harrelson’s Shih Tzu?

Some movies have plots that naturally lend themselves to fake ad campaigns–any movie where the main characters are running for office , for instance. Others have less obvious options.

The new ensemble comedy Seven Psychopaths is set into motion when bumbling thugs played by Colin Farrell and Christopher Walken dognap mobster Woody Harrelson’s shih tzu.

Accordingly, one of the movie’s ads, which is now up on Tumblr and Facebook, centers around this inciting incident. The ad takes the form of a personal, beseeching anyone with dog-related news to come forward. In case you don’t get enough of a flavor of Woody Harrelson’s mob boss just from reading the ad, there’s also a working telephone number on it, which you can (and should) call to hear more from him.