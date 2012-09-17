See The Emmys Pick For Best Commercial

Procter & Gamble landed in a top 3 slot in our very own list of best ads from the 2012 Olympics. Now the brand has earned an accolade that’s perhaps, marginally, more prestigious–its “Best Job” spot won best commercial in Saturday’s Creative Arts Emmys.

The tear-jerking “Best Job,” created by agency Wieden + Kennedy Portland and directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, depicts maternal support in action on behalf of aspiring Olympic athletes around the world. After debuting online, the spot went on to become a viral hit, with over 6 million views on YouTube. The spot was shot in London, Rio de Janeiro, Los Angeles, and Beijing and was a central part of P&G’s corporate “Thank You, Mom” campaign launched at the Vancouver Olympics and scaled up for London 2012. The campaign also included a brand content series, “Raising an Olympian” and P&G’s “Family Home,” a physical presence at the games that provided a home base for athletes and their families.

Wieden + Kennedy clearly has a knack for the kind of big, bold production favored by Academy of Television Arts and Sciences voters–the win for P&G marks the agency’s fourth straight best commercial Emmy. See W+K’s awarded work in the slide show above.