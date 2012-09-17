Cole Haan Wants To Keep You Up All Night, Uses Shoe Trucks To Help

Cole Haan used the recently wrapped Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week to kick the campaign for its Chelsea pumps into high gear. Given how difficult it is for any brand to stand out during Fashion Week, Cole Haan actually passed on daytime promotions during this year’s gathering of fashionistas, choosing instead to own the evenings via a social media and event-based “Don’t Go Home”-themed campaign, the highlight of which was a great party at Don Hill’s last night, according to Cole Haan chief marketing officer Ivan Wicksteed. (The legendary Manhattan club was shut down last year, but Cole Haan managed to bring it back to life for one night.)

The inspiration for the “Don’t Go Home” campaign, which will continue into the fall, came out of the Chelsea pump being a new shoe that uses Nike Air technology to create a more comfortable and flexible fit. “It’s quite a revolutionary product,” Wicksteed says. “Unlike most heels, you can wear them for 20 hours. You can go to work in them and go out in them.”

The Shoes

They’re the kind of shoes you can dance all night in, and this campaign is about getting women–Wicksteed describes the demographic as a 35-year-old “who works and plays quite aggressively”–to toss worries of tired feet aside and go out and enjoy all that New York City’s nightlife has to offer.

Cole Haan is communicating with its audience primarily through Twitter and #dontgohome. It’s a new strategy for the footwear and fashion brand, which hasn’t been very active on social media until now. “Fashion companies tend to rely pretty heavily on print advertising,” says Wicksteed, who joined Cole Haan 10 months ago, “and we really believe that in order to change perceptions of a brand you have to be talked about by your audience. So our focus is on events and experiences that strategically communicate the idea we’re trying to share and get people talking.”

“We’re off the page and on the streets,” says BBH New York chief creative officer John Patroulis. “We wanted to be out where people are at, and we wanted to give them reasons to keep staying out all night.”

Mantras

With that mantra in mind, Cole Haan has been handing out VIP passes to exclusive events at downtown Manhattan venues and giving away prizes ranging from car service transportation for a night out to free meals at eateries including Cafeteria and Bowery Diner.

And then there are the Cole Haan-hosted spontaneous disco dance parties, which will continue to be thrown in downtown Manhattan neighborhoods like the East Village, the Lower East Side, and the Meatpacking District as well as Brooklyn’s Williamsburg on select dates throughout this month.