Your “Boardwalk Empire”-Branded Rolls-Royce Has Arrived, Courtesy Of Uber

On-demand car service Uber teamed up with HBO to give Boardwalk Empire aficionados the ride they’ve been waiting for. On September 13th and 14th, days before the premiere of season three of Boardwalk, fans of the show (or just the vintage cars that provide the canvas for the branding opportunity), will have the chance to ride around New York City in high style. The offering may not be as tasty as Uber’s ice cream delivery stunt in July, but one hopes it’ll work a little better.