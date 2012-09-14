Two Skate-Bros, One Board Star In Smart Car U.K.’s “Fortwo”

In a new ad for Smart Car, freestyle skaters Kilian Martin and Alfredo Urbon patiently, carefully do some semi-gnarly tricks together on a single skateboard. The ad, promoting Smart Car U.K.’s none-too-roomy Fortwo vehicle, was created by agency Weapon7. It features some long languid shots of the skateboarders that wouldn’t feel out of place in Gus Van Sant’s arty skater movie Paranoid Park, except that, you know, there’s two of them on one board.

Watch the making-of video below.