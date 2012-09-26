How Garfunkel & Oates Launched A Recording And Touring Career On YouTube

In just a few short years, Riki Lindhome and Kate Micucci went from making videos on their couch to touring the world and making a show for HBO Go. The duo, better known collectively as Garfunkel & Oates, took their personal stories and observations and turned them into wryly funny videos shot in the simplest way possible: a static two-shot on their couch. Unlike many videos that are uploaded every day, people actually watched. And laughed. And told other people.

The secret to YouTube success is elusive. There’s no magic formula that helps you get to a million views right away; however, there are some best practices to keep in mind. As they continue touring behind their latest album, Slippery When Moist and celebrating the launch of their semi-autobiographical HBO Go show, Garfunkel and Oates talked with Co.Create about the evolution of their songwriting, keeping it basic, and learning as you go.

Riki Lindhome: We knew very little about making videos before we started. I had made one short, so I had only that experience. But it was a little bit and it did help me learn how to edit. Kate and I got together to make a different short, which we turned into a musical, and that’s how we started writing songs. I had rudimentary knowledge of how to upload, how to edit, things like that. And I had a camera–not a good one, but a camera. So we didn’t have a lot, but we had enough.

Kate Micucci:Being online and being seen by many people, that made us think, oh, wait a second, people are wanting to see more. Maybe we should keep going with writing songs and filming them. It was kind of YouTube that informed us that it was something we could keep doing.

Kate: We didn’t always plan for the couch videos to be this thing that we did. It was really just a way to make something to show our friends our songs quickly. Then we kind of kept with the theme of the two of us on Riki’s couch.

Riki: Every time we’ve had a real music video, we’ve had to go into a studio and record it, and edit it. Recording is just a lengthy process, so to have to record before every professional video, that’s where a real time drain comes in. When we make the couch videos, though, we don’t have to professionally record them. It’s just immediate. We write something, and we can play it that day.