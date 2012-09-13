Google Applies Its Data Might To… The Kevin Bacon Game

Bar arguments just don’t have the same resonance they used to anymore, now that everyone you know has the Internet in their pants pockets. A disagreement over the title of Thin Lizzy’s second album can be discovered immediately, removing any trace of mystery and the satisfaction of having remembered on your own. Now, the same easy resolvability has fallen on possibly the best road-trip game for movie nerds of all time: Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon .

Jennifer Aniston’s Bacon number is 1

The game has been in play since the ’90s. Now, however, those eggheads over at Google have imbued their Knowledge Graph with the power of Bacon. Users simply type in the words “Bacon Number” followed by the name of an actor, and the rest is Bacon history. For instance, Sylvester Stallone’s brother Frank Stallone appeared in Operation Belvis Bash with someone named Mark Metcalf–who, in turn, was in Animal House with Kevin Bacon. Therefore, Frank Stallone’s “Bacon Number” is two. (This thing does not stump easily.)

There have been other ways to find the Bacon-link connecting actors before, but never one as ruthlessly efficient. Oh, and spoiler alert: Practically everybody’s Bacon Number (including Barack Obama’s) is one or two.