Grey Poupon’s Facebook Page Might Not Let You Join It

Groucho Marx famously said that he wouldn’t want to be part of any club that would have him as a member. Perhaps he would want to join Grey Poupon’s Facebook page, then, since he probably wouldn’t make the cut.

Even if you don’t remember advertising in the 1980s you still have Grey Poupon’s chauffeur-exchange ad seared onto your brains (“Pardon me…), along with its many parodies. However, that famous ad is but one manifestation of the company’s long-standing commitment to refinement and high standards–a commitment it’s reaffirming with the new “Spread Good Taste” digital campaign.

Fans of the company had better hope that their Facebook pages reflect the proper attitude before clicking to join The Society of Good Taste, Grey Poupon’s extra-fancy new Facebook page. Anyone deemed not classy enough will be weeded out like so many pungent mustard seeds, and very politely, tastefully discouraged from joining. Admission will, according to the schtick, boil down to proper use of grammar, restaurant check-ins, and taste in the arts, among other factors. (If, say, Billy Madison is your favorite movie, you might want to reconsider.) Social standing, by way of how many friends one has, and geographical desirability will also be weighed.

Agency CP+B (which engineered another kind of counterintuitive Facebook effort in 2009 with “Whopper Sacrifice,” whereby fans jettisoned people in favor of burgers) created the campaign, which marks the Dijon mustard’s first major advertising play in 15 years. Additionally, the team also moved Grey Poupon’s official brand page over to Pinterest, making it one of the first companies to do so.

As of now, The Society of Good Taste has around 20,000 members, most of them having joined before the redesign. Feel free to try and join their ranks, but maybe don’t get your hopes up.