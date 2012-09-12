“I’m Back, Bitches:” Steve Jobs Returns For iFhone 5 Launch

As the entire tech world cocks an ear toward Apple CEO Tim Cook’s announcement of the iPhone 5 there is a certain black turtleneck and “one more thing” that fans of the brand are sorely missing worldwide. Luckily, nearly a year after his passing, Steve Jobs has returned, hologram-Tupac-style, to add some flair to the proceedings.

Okay, the resurrection may only take place in an animated short, and not at the actual Apple announcement at San Francisco’s Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, however, the former is probably a lot more entertaining.

“It’s been a long time, but it’s worth the wait. Because I got the OS that makes you salivate,” the cartoon-Jobs says in a rapper’s cadence, ably backed by similarly animated hype man, Rick Ross. Created by Mondo, the online animated media empire that boasts over a billion total YouTube views, “Steve Jobs: Resurrection” is an ultimately affectionate parody that is perfectly timed. While playfully mythologizing Jobs (who raps, “Someone get this hack Cook outta my kitchen”), though, the video still manages to take Apple to task for quickly sending its products’ previous iterations into obsolescence while adding a scant few significant features.