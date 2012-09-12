Watch Out, Barefaced Masses–The Beards Are Coming For You

According to The Beards’ site, the band formed in 2005, a beard-unfriendly time. “Today, much has changed, and men everywhere are beginning to realize that having a beard is not just an option, but an ancient right. But despite the fact that things are on the up for the bearded man, The Beards are not yet satisfied.”

That dissatisfaction shows itself in ever more socially significant ways in the video, “Got Me a Beard.” The animated clip, from (seemingly beard-free) director Chris Edser, starts off as a cute yet stirring folk-driven celebration of facial hair and then becomes… something else. We won’t ruin it for you, but you may wish to take a closer look at that bearded person sitting near you right now.

Hat tip: Cartoon Brew