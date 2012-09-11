Behold The Awesome Power Of Grandpas Everywhere

Skepticism is a symptom of adulthood. Little kids, on the other hand, walk around ready for the world to delight them at all times. If they’re lucky, those kids have someone in the family who knows how to capitalize on this willingness to believe, making things a little more magical whenever possible. The latest ad from Norwegian airline Wideroe salutes these household heroes.

The spot, from McCann Oslo and director Marius Holst, focuses on one of the most magical members of the family: grandpa. He’s almost impossibly old in a small child’s eyes, and with this age comes secret knowledge of the universe. In the Wideroe ad, one such grandpa uses the clockwork reliability of the airline in a nifty way, blowing his young ward’s mind.

Other grandpas: Do try this at home.