The Standard’s Politically Incorrect New Ad Campaign

The Standard hotels fancy themselves the kinds of places that encourage the unexpected; the zag, if you will. Hotel staff, however, may not take kindly to guests engaging in the departures from convention on show in the brand’s latest ad campaign.

The campaign promoting The Standard’s five locations in New York, L.A., and Miami doesn’t rely simply on slick images of those upscale hotels (pool porn!). Instead the brand has opted to portray a… well, let’s call it an attitude if not a lifestyle.

The print campaign features the work of Austrian artist Erwin Wurm, drawn from a series called “How to Be Politically Incorrect.” Wurm’s gallery, Lehmann Maupin says this about the series:

“Wurm tackles our heightened fearfulness following the events of 9/11. Threats on national and international security have made us more sensitive to our personal space and freedoms. An invasion of personal and private space is documented in this work. Wurm seems to be making fun of how much we have accepted intrusion into our private lives. Despite the lightheartedness of this series, these works of art have a serious intent and are a social and political critique of our changing world.”

The Standard is selling a limited edition print of one of the images from the series, “Pee On Someone’s Rug.”

Wurm is the artist behind “Big Kastenmann,” (“Big Box Man”) an 18-foot sculpture on show at The Standard in New York’s meatpacking district through November 2.