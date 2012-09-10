“Escape the House” Interactive Audio App Puts You Inside the Killer’s Basement

When the new slasher movie The House At the End of the Street is released on September 21st, uninhibited theater-goers may find themselves yelling at Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence to not go into the dark, scary basement of death. Those who download the movie’s tie-in sound app, though, may find that they already have similar problems of their own.

Hybrid production company B-Reel created what it’s calling the first interactive audio app tie-in to a major film. “Escape The House – a 3D Sound Experience” is a free game app that will be available at the iTunes store that can be shared on social media. Just as the movie concerns a killer who keeps his victims locked in a dark basement, the game experience places users in just such a predicament and asks them to rely on their ears and their wits to get out of it.

By variously tapping, rotating, and shaking their iPhones, users can make decoy noises to throw the killer off their trail while trying to make it out of the basement alive, all the while listening out for nefarious footsteps and other creepy noises. There’s even a prompt where shouting is encouraged, so if you see someone screaming in the street in the next couple weeks, it’s safe to assume you are either about to be Improv Everywhere’d, or that someone is trying to “Escape the House,” as it were.