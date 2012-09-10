“1 Millimeter” Of Light Pored Over With Laser-Like Intensity In Audi’s Latest

Can one millimeter possibly be that important? According to an ad featuring Audi’s engineering team: If it’s worth examining at all, it’s worth obsessing over.

Agency Fred & Farid Paris is behind the car manufacturer’s latest campaign, which highlights the lengths that Audi’s engineers apparently go to in their quest for vehicular perfection. Directed by Mehdi Norowzian from the production company RSA in London, “1 Millimeter” is the product of four months spent meeting with designers and engineers to create an accurate visualization of the process that goes into creating even the most minute-seeming details (such as the titular pinprick of red light in the car’s rear).

Watching it makes anyone whose research starts and ends with the Scientific Method seem downright lazy.