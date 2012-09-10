New Cravendale Spot Has It All: Thumb Cats, Awesome Catch Phrase

Last week, we reported on the debut of the teaser trailer for the new campaign from milk brand Cravendale featuring the return of cats with thumbs (yes, there’s a lot to absorb there: ads have teaser trailers now and they also have thumb cats).

The film, from Wieden + Kennedy London, is a follow-up to the 2011 viral sensation “Cats with Thumbs,” which expertly leveraged the Internet’s love of cats, animals-are-rising-up paranoia and thumbs to become one of the most watched and awarded web spots of that year.

W+K has built upon the thumb cat premise with this latest campaign in which thumbed mastermind Bertrum Thumbcat and a dark feline army are bent on taking over the milk supply by taking over the minds of milkmen. The minute-long film, directed by Traktor, culminates with perhaps the catch phrase of the year so far: “Not on our watch, pussays!”

The web film ends with a furry-pawed prompt to visit the brand’s social media channels, including Bertrum’s Facebook page which includes an app allowing cats to disguise themselves and join the cause.