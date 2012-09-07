Peer Into The Secret Life Of SportsCenter’s John Clayton

John Clayton has finally revealed what many have long suspected: he’s a hard-partying metalhead who just happens to know a bit about football.

The latest ad for Sportscenter, created by Wieden + Kennedy New York, starts with the insightful ESPN anchor acing one of his typical talking head shots. As the camera pulls back, however, we soon learn that everything we know about Clayton has been a Matrix-like construct, and that the real deal is a different beast altogether–one who’s way into Slayer.

This ad joins other recent efforts by ESPN to psych up a nation of pigskin-starved sports fans for the beginning of football season, which began on Wednesday, September 5. The John Clayton spot makes its TV debut during the Monday, September 10 season premiere of ESPN’s Monday Night Football.