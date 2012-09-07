Dear people in charge of commercials targeting women

“Also, did I miss something, or is there a requirement that I have to dance while I mop my floor?

Am I supposed to be really excited about getting stains out of my kids’ clothes? And about how absorbent my paper towels are when my kid knocks over a cup of Kool-Aid and my husband just watches while I clean up the mess every time?

I don’t even have children.”

Elaina Deboard writes an Open Letter To The People In Charge of Commercials Targeting Women in McSweeney’s Open Letters To People or Entities Who Are Unlikely To Respond.