advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Gay Marriage Advocates Hope Video Will Inspire Youth Voters

By Ari Karpel1 minute Read

A small coalition of marriage-equality strategists has cooked up a campaign called The Four, a concerted drive to bring national awareness to the fight for same-sex marriage in four states this November. A video that the group hopes will go viral is its first salvo, according to Brian Ellner, who emailed his supporters with this message: “We [want] to energize young pro-equality voters in the Google age. The Four is Facebook and Twitter meets ‘Rock the Vote’ for marriage equality.”

A longtime activist who had a hand in the passage of marriage equality in New York last year, Ellner went on to say that the group’s focus is on creating and distributing “cutting-edge and highly sharable social media content,” to ignite nationwide support.

The campaign wisely unites four state fights under one rubric: The Four 2012. “Momentum,” as the first video is called, sets Fun.’s overplayed anthem “We Are Young” to news clips relating to the marriage-equality fight. While their effort is laudable, the video’s lackluster execution smacks of pandering to the kids, so here’s hoping The Four finds its viral footing with the next one.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life