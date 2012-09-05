Gay Marriage Advocates Hope Video Will Inspire Youth Voters

A small coalition of marriage-equality strategists has cooked up a campaign called The Four , a concerted drive to bring national awareness to the fight for same-sex marriage in four states this November. A video that the group hopes will go viral is its first salvo, according to Brian Ellner, who emailed his supporters with this message: “We [want] to energize young pro-equality voters in the Google age. The Four is Facebook and Twitter meets ‘Rock the Vote’ for marriage equality.”

A longtime activist who had a hand in the passage of marriage equality in New York last year, Ellner went on to say that the group’s focus is on creating and distributing “cutting-edge and highly sharable social media content,” to ignite nationwide support.

The campaign wisely unites four state fights under one rubric: The Four 2012. “Momentum,” as the first video is called, sets Fun.’s overplayed anthem “We Are Young” to news clips relating to the marriage-equality fight. While their effort is laudable, the video’s lackluster execution smacks of pandering to the kids, so here’s hoping The Four finds its viral footing with the next one.