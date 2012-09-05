Silicon Valley Celebs Star In New Virgin America Campaign

Created by San Francisco-based agency Eleven with digital production by Tool, the integrated campaign revolves around a slick cinematic site that brings viewers aboard a Virgin flight, where the founders of companies like Pandora, Gilt and Pitchfork help demonstrate the airline’s in-flight perks. In touring the cabin, though, we see first-hand how transcendent the in-air amenities can apparently be. Among the different locations accessible on this inter-dimensional flight are centerfield at a baseball game, the woods of an archery-centric movie that isn’t The Hunger Games, and the floor at a Shiny Toy Guns concert. This flight contains multitudes.

Red hot spots appear at intervals during your trip, both so users can navigate through the action and check out features like wi-fi and seat-to-seat chat (which seems custom designed for mile-high flirting.) There’s also more clickable content available about some of the passengers on this flight. Shiny Toy Guns, for instance, are among several passengers on board as Virgin’s “Originals,” frequent flyers who’ve made their mark on various industries. Other Originals who cameo in the experience include Pitchfork CEO Ryan Schreiber, The Hairpin’s Jane Marie, and Alexis Maybank and Alexandra Wilkis Wilson, co-founders of Gilt Groupe. Some of the frequent fliers also made creative contributions to the airline’s services–curating in-flight music (Schreiber) and menu items (Maybank and Wilkis Wilson).

Watch a making-of video for Virgin’s in-flight experience below.