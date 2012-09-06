Your Next Marketing Challenge: Gen Z

If marketers and brands have struggled to understand and communicate with Millennials, they may find the new kids, Generation Z, an even bigger challenge to engage with.

A new global study, entitled “A New Definition of Childhood by The Marketing Store Worldwide,” looks in detail at the habits and attitudes of children aged 6 to 12 years old from 12 countries (though Generation Z’s accepted birth year parameters range from 1994-2004). While any demographic-based generalization about worldviews should be taken with a grain of salt, there are some interesting findings and they indicate that brands will have to be more transparent, more authentic, and more open to negotiation than ever before in order to connect with Gen Z. They will also have to demonstrate value and purpose much more specifically than they have previously managed.

Gen Z kids, according to the study, know more about the world and are more concerned about it at an earlier age than previous generations–71% of moms agree their kids know a lot about what is happening in the world. They are educated to care. Their values and concerns about the world reflect their knowledge of wider events as well doubts and fears within their own families and communities.

The impact of the global recession is noticeable, and an awareness of a shortage of money and unemployment is commonplace, particularly in economically troubled countries such as Spain, where when asked to imagine they ruled the world and had the power to make it a better place, what three things would they change, among the Spanish responses were: “That everyone has a job to work in”; “That the unemployment in my country would end”; and “My parents would have work.”

The Marketing Store director of planning and strategy Wendy Lanchin, who worked on the study, observes: “This generation lives with change in a way that nobody has before. It’s absolutely embedded into their psyche; they won’t be fazed by it either in a way that previous generations have, because they have been brought up to expect it.” She adds: “In many countries polled, these children were born into a recession and have different expectations and perhaps less of a sense of entitlement: Many say they have to work for pocket money and are accustomed to waiting for special occasions to get things.”

Perhaps their being accustomed to uncertainty and a lack of institutions or leaders they can count on to protect them and their welfare will create individuals with a new understanding of personal power. This, combined with their strong sense of values along with their knowledge and concerns about pressing issues in the world, will undoubtedly have an impact on their relationship with brands.

Lanchin says: “The transparency and value equation from brands will be absolutely vital. These kids will be able to see through the marketing ploys that brands might attempt to use on them because they will have grown up with them.”