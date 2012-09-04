A Limited Edition with 4 Million Versions? Absolut Gives It a Shot

Absolut Unique is the brand’s latest limited edition bottle, and it’s perhaps the most ambitious one yet. Where previous editions have focused on locations , music genres , and psychological disorders , this latest one is all about uniqueness itself–each bottle is different.

In order to ensure that each of the nearly 4 million bottles produced were a one-of-a-kind work of art, Absolut had to shake up the entire bottle production process.

Working with communications agency Family Business, Absolut designed a variety of art effects for the assembly line, and then let the bottles loose to absorb literally millions of permutations.

The setup included 38 colors and 51 pattern types; engineers programmed algorithms to ensure that no two bottles would end up exactly alike.

See more details on the production process in the video above.