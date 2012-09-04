A Limited Edition with 4 Million Versions? Absolut Gives It a Shot

Absolut Unique is the brand’s latest limited edition bottle, and it’s perhaps the most ambitious one yet. Where previous editions have focused on locations, music genres, and psychological disorders, this latest one is all about uniqueness itself–each bottle is different.
In order to ensure that each of the nearly 4 million bottles produced were a one-of-a-kind work of art, Absolut had to shake up the entire bottle production process.
Working with communications agency Family Business, Absolut designed a variety of art effects for the assembly line, and then let the bottles loose to absorb literally millions of permutations.
The setup included 38 colors and 51 pattern types; engineers programmed algorithms to ensure that no two bottles would end up exactly alike.
See more details on the production process in the video above.