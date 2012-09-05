The World Of 3-D Printing At A Glance

Now that we can buy a personal 3-D printer for not much more than an iPad, what might we be likely to do with one?

Mathew Plummer-Fernandez – 3-D Sculpture in sandstone

We can already access toy, decor, jewelry and other designs to print at home and tinker with our own printable designs. We can also look forward, in the not-too-distant future, to being able to print components for everyday devices and household goods, so manufacturers could sell us designs rather than replacement parts when things go wrong.

An upcoming show can provide some inspiration for aspiring 3-D print producers. The 3-D Printshow in London next month will bring the future of manufacturing to the British public for what organizers claim is the first time.

Among the highlights is a performance from the first-ever 3-D printed band, with guitar, bass, violin and drum sticks all created using the method. There will be lots of jewelry, sculpture and other artwork as well as a collection of shoes and boots with attitude. Visitors can join workshops from leading experts including Jason Lopez, who created 3-D printed body armor for Ironman 2 and commission 3-D printed “mini me’s” that are created using body scanning technology to produce exact replicas of a full-size person.

Ross Barker – Wrong Mongrel

In addition to products aimed at ordinary consumers the show features some exhibitors showing more niche, cutting-edge uses of 3-D printing technology: for example a company that scans mummies and reconstructs what’s inside so that fragile wrappings don’t have to be removed.

Members of the medical community have been at the forefront of exploring the possibilities of 3-D printing, often using human tissue, with a range of developments including the printing of a human kidney.