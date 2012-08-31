If Monty Python and ‘Miami Vice’ Made a Beer Ad, It Would Be Carlton Draught ‘Beer Chase’

Australia’s Carlton Draught has a reputation for big, elaborate commercials, some of which are more high-concept than others. The company’s latest is no exception, featuring an epic cops-and-robbers car chase scene where both parties eschew actual cars so that they can continue drinking beers.

Created by Clemenger BBDO, Melbourne, the new ad channels just about every cheesy 1980s action movie cliche you can think of–some of which are still trotted out from time to time today. There is, indeed, a giant glass pane being carried across the street by two workers for no apparent reason, a swervy jaunt through what looks like the concrete banks of the L.A. River, and slow-motion hops over a hill.

Watch another silly ad for Carlton Draught below.