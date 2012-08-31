Now, Everyone Can Cook Warhol-Branded Campbell’s Soup In 15 Minutes

Andy Warhol’s 32 Campbell’s Soup Cans and the subsequent series of paintings of the familiar labels have long exceeded the 15 minutes of fame he predicted everyone would one day be allotted. Now, 50 years after the original painting’s debut, Warhol’s vision for the soup can is about to become even more ubiquitous.

32 Cans by Andy Warhol | Image: Wally Gobetz

Campbell’s is commemorating the storied painting’s golden anniversary by releasing limited-edition versions of its tomato soup can, with labels made to look like colorful versions of the style Warhol invented in his ode to consumerism and mass production.

The cans are being created at Campbell’s with a nod from The Andy Warhol Foundation, and they’re being sold exclusively at Target beginning Sept. 2.

The cans will be accompanied by the Art of Soup site, which will allow visitors to Warhol-ize their own portrait.

The project follows on the heels of an announcement that Campbell’s is busting out of its tomato/chicken noodle template and developing a line of “hipster” soups, offering the soup-curious new flavors like chicken and quinoa with poblano chilies, served in pouches.