Eggs Over Broadway: Subway Cracks Open Mini-Musical

To demonstrate that Subway now carries eggs all day, the sandwich company’s latest ad features one of those eggs carrying a tune.

Yep, a sentient singing egg runs the streets in Subway’s new musical spot, belting out a Broadway-style number that’s rather macabre when you think about it, considering that the egg seems pretty stoked about being eaten. The new ad was created by agency McKinney, won business from Subway earlier this year in an unusual way: on AMC’s advertising industry reality show, The Pitch.

Watch the video below for a clip from the show, wherein the CMO of Subway explains why McKinney won.