Lytro Focuses On Love In Ad Efforts

The best marketing is product-driven marketing, especially when you have a product like the Lytro camera.

Lytro, the light-field camera that allows users to digitally refocus images after a photo has been taken, has been one of the most talked-about new pieces of gear in the last few years, by design.

The camera didn’t just generate gobs of earned media, as our sibling site, Co.Design, noted, the thing was a content- and buzz-generating machine, making each user a brand advocate, on the street and online via the camera’s social media-linked back end.

Now the company is pushing that message further with an actual ad campaign, created by Story Developing. The inaugural spot does, of course, revolve around a product demo. But it’s not just a recitation or depiction of capabilities. The agency has spun the demo into a story–a story of love, or at least mild fixation.

In the spot, a sensitive young man in a pink shirt is hanging with friends on the Highline, photographing flowers with his Lytro when a young lady catches his eye and then vanishes. But Lytro’s magic powers allow him to zero in on her image in the background of one of his snaps and then gaze at her sharply refocused image.

And gaze at her he does. We’re not sure if the protagonist’s vulnerable doe-eyes make this less or more creepy. Watch the spot below and decide.