Condescending Corporate Brand Page Wants to Engage With You, Condescendingly

Like the boss who wants to hang out with you on a Saturday, corporate Facebook brand pages can get a little weird. What’s with all the personal questions? And please stop asking me if I like you.

Which is why it’s hard to believe that it took till now for someone to create Condescending Corporate Brand Page, a pitch-perfect mockery of every desperate advertiser’s milquetoast attempt to be your social media pal.

“We’re a big corporate brand using Facebook,” reads the page’s description. “So look out for us asking you to like and share our stuff in a faintly embarrassing and awkward way.”

A typical post from Condescending Corporate Brand Page consists of a semi-inspirational quote in an overwrought font, a reminder of a contrived holiday like “National Banana Day,” or a stock photo of silly animals or multicultural children. (Sample text: “LIKE this picture if you used to be a child too!”)

On Thursday morning, the page greeted its fans with a picture of a black man’s hand shaking a white man’s hand. “If you don’t click on this post,” read the text, “we’ll assume you’re a racist.”

So far the page–which joined Facebook in July, according to its timeline–has amassed only 4,800 likes, though more than 1,000 of those came between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning after a number of advertising blogs started spreading the word. Just who is running the page is unclear, though the language strongly suggests someone British: The URL for the site is facebook.com/corporatebollocks and “favorite” is repeatedly spelled with a telltale “U.”

The joke has now extended to Twitter as well. On Thursday, the site launched Twitter.com/Corporate_Brand, which, according to its description, intends to tailor the mockery to the platform.