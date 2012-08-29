More Heartwarming Nexus 7 Advertising

Google flexed a rarely seen marketing muscle on Tuesday turning the sacrosanct white space of its home page over to a prominent ad for the Nexus 7.

On the heels of that straight-to-the-point maneuver, the company has launched a new Nexus 7 ad that shows the tablet in a warm and fuzzy family scenario. The ad, from agency Mullen San Francisco and director Frederic Planchon features an adorable tot and her mother employing the Nexus 7 in the service of curiosity-fulfillment and fun. The spot is a female counterpoint to an earlier ad for the device that depicted a father and son on a backyard camping trip.

Cute. But only the second-cutest, kid-focused video you’ll see today. This is the first.