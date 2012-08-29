Paralympics Athletes Get No Quarter In Inspiring Samsung Spot

We’ve already seen one ass-kicking spot promoting the 2012 Paralympics, but as the games gear up to launch on August 29, another one has arrived, focusing on the intense training these “superhuman” athletes must undertake.

In addition to the raw determination of the athletes competing in the games, Samsung’s “Sport Doesn’t Care Who You Are” campaign highlights the lack of leniency judges–and the rigors of the sports themselves–will grant them. Created by 72andsunny Amsterdam, the new spot shows various scenes of athletes who are “disabled” going through rigorous practice sessions with coaches, only to be told that their efforts aren’t good enough. The message: Sport doesn’t care if you’re missing a limb (and, by extension, it doesn’t care about your own petty complaints and excuses).

Henry-Alex Rubin from production company Smuggler directs the clip. Rubin’s credits include the critically acclaimed documentary Murderball, which focused on the vicious sport of wheelchair rugby.

Watch another spot from the “Sport Doesn’t Care Who You Are” campaign below.