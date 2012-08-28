See A Beautifully Simple Tribute To Neil Armstrong

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science and agency Carmichael Lynch created this print memorial to Neil Armstrong, who died on August 25 at age 82.

Astronaut and aeronautics pioneer Armstrong was the first person to set foot on the moon, and though remembered as a reluctant, quiet kind of hero, uttered two phrases etched into American culture with “The Eagle has landed” and “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

The memorial poster depicts an iconic lunar exploration image, with a small but potent tweak.