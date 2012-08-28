See What Anne Geddes’s Subjects Might Look Like All Grown-up

Adorable to the point where you feel suffocated by the softest blanket imaginable, Anne Geddes’s world famous portraits feature babies made to look like cuddly animals and fairy tale creatures. Considering that the Australian-born photographer has sold over 18 million photography books to date, however, it was probably only a matter of time before her work was parodied .

This month, arts and culture media empire VICE decided to send up Geddes with a photo spread entitled “A Tribute to the World’s Greatest Photographer.”

Shot by London-based Lee Goldup, this tribute consists of generously proportioned adults arranged in poses like the sleepy subjects that populate Geddes’ work, rolls of well-earned stomach fat subbing in for the cushy softness babies are born with. A woman sleeps on her stomach with a snail-shell over her back in one, and a full-grown man appears to be resting comfortably inside two giant hands in another. Most telling, perhaps, is the woman inside a coffee cup, staring plaintively at the camera, as if to ask what the hell she’s doing inside a coffee cup.

Have a look through some of the images in the slideshow above.