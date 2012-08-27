Aardman and Nike Dangle Some Soccer-Playing Marionettes

It must feel pretty good to be Andrés Iniesta right about now. The Spanish soccer star not only had a marionette made in his likeness recently, but it was made in the service of a Nike commercial starring him, promoting his very own shoe. Even better, the mini version of Iniesta shares the same amazingly tight ball control, too.

The animation wizards at Aardman teamed up with the agency Wieden + Kennedy London and Montreal-based director Patrick Boivin to create a playful new stop-motion spot highlighting Nike’s CTR360, Iniesta’s shoe. In the ad, we meet the marionette Iniesta, still master of the midfield, as he elegantly glides through opponents across the plane of an elaborate puppet stage. In the end, the real La Liga club baller shows up, in case we forgot how the life-size version looks when delivering a gravity-defying kick.