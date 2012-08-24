Adidas Welcomes RGIII to DC With Interactive Projections

The football faithful has been buzzing about Robert Griffin III, or “RG III” since he was picked up by the Washington Redskins this spring–the second overall pick in the NFL draft. Now, as the 22-year old quarterback prepares to confront the number one draft pick, Andrew Luck, and the Colts this Sunday, Adidas is helping DC celebrate in style.

“Light Up DC” is a welcome wagon projection show that Adidas and agency Mullen beamed onto the side of Washington’s Newseum on August 23rd. Although some elements of the show looked similar to some outdoor shows we’ve seen lately, the major difference in DC was participation. Mullen created a custom Facebook app for the show allowing users to see their well wishes to RGIII spelled out in lights.

This most recent outdoor projection is the third in a series created by Mullen this summer. Watch the other two below: