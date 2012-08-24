ESPN’s Fantasy Football Commissioner Toolkit Is Clutch

Much the same way you can’t play Dungeons and Dragons without a dungeon master, you can’t play that game’s similarly nerdy but more socially acceptable cousin, fantasy football, without a commissioner. In this sport for spectators, it’s one poor soul’s duty to keep track of all the admin for each league, from sending out draft reminders to grading weekly results. ESPN has devised a new toolkit, however, that just may revolutionize the way we commission fantasy football games.

Just in time for the impending flood of football hype (pre-season games are already underway), ESPN’s Fantasy Football Commissioner Toolkit helps the designated fantasist manage all the little details digitally. Created by agency Wieden + Kennedy New York, the toolkit’s crown jewel is a League Inviter, which allows commissioners to invite friends into their league with flair, using a customizable on-air interview with SportsCenter’s Robert Flores. Other features give users an easy way to invite, enforce, grade and even dress their leagues.

It’s the kind of tool that would probably make moments like this one from the fantasy football-themed TV show The League go a lot smoother.

Perhaps taking a cue from that show, the ads promoting the toolkit are funny vignettes that simultaneously celebrate the unhinged commitment that fantasy footballers tend to put into their craft, and also recognizes that it’s ultimately in the service of something kind of silly.

Have a look at the ads below: