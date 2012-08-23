Tim Heidecker Is An Angry Dad In The New Dinosaur Jr. Video

Since time immemorial, music videos have used pixellation to blur out designer labels, profanity, and occasionally faces. In Dinosaur Jr’s latest out-there video, however, those pixels are part of the story.

Directed by The Director Brothers, the video for “Watch The Corners” centers on a young girl starting a job at a grocery store, who is quickly courted by a male co-worker with a pixelated face and a dangerous aura. Tim Heidecker appears in the role of the girl’s goofy, protective father, moonlighting outside of his creative partnership with Eric Wareheim.

The video was made for Gifted Youth, the commercials division of Funny or Die. Watch it in full below.