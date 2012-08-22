See Obama And Romney Rendered In Meat

Jack’s Links has taken some time out from messing with Sasquatch to add a jerky point of view to the political debate. The beef jerky brand and agency Carmichael Lynch Spong recruited mosaic artist Jason Mecier to create portraits of President Obama and Republican nominee Mitt Romney out of meat.

Barack Oba-meat, and Meat Romney, as they’re now known, were each forged from 50 bags of jerky ( a mix of Original Beef Jerky, Turkey Jerky, Sweet & Hot Beef Jerky, Original Smokehouse Beef Jerky and other varieties giving the meat faces their personality).

Fans–of jerky, the candidates, or both–are encouraged to vote on their favorite portrait at the Jack’s Link site or Facebook page for a chance to win $5,000 (a meat portrait of brand mascot Sasquatch, previous created by Mecier is pictured alongside the candidates and appears to be the front-runner at this point, so don’t go there looking for a vox-populi election forecast).

See the making of video below. And if all this jerky talk has left you wanting more, make sure you check out the highlights of Fast Company’s legendary Jerky Week.