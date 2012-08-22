advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Behold the Fierce Video Game Rivalry Between Paul Rudd and Ray Lewis

Behold the Fierce Video Game Rivalry Between Paul Rudd and Ray Lewis
By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read
advertisement

An exceptionally popular timesuck, the Madden franchise for PlayStation has inspired many a heated dorm room rivalry over the past decade or so. Apparently, it’s also become a subject of contention between the unlikely duo of Apatow movie mainstay Paul Rudd and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis.

In a new series of ads created by agency Heat San Francisco, the pair alternately smack-talk each other and reminisce over their history together. The rivalry seems to go back a long way; at one point, they discuss the time Rudd was replaced by Judd Hirsch in a Summer Stock production of I’m Not Rapaport that he and Lewis were performing in together as youngsters.

Watch some more entries in the series below.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life