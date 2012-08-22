Behold the Fierce Video Game Rivalry Between Paul Rudd and Ray Lewis

An exceptionally popular timesuck, the Madden franchise for PlayStation has inspired many a heated dorm room rivalry over the past decade or so. Apparently, it’s also become a subject of contention between the unlikely duo of Apatow movie mainstay Paul Rudd and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis.

In a new series of ads created by agency Heat San Francisco, the pair alternately smack-talk each other and reminisce over their history together. The rivalry seems to go back a long way; at one point, they discuss the time Rudd was replaced by Judd Hirsch in a Summer Stock production of I’m Not Rapaport that he and Lewis were performing in together as youngsters.

Watch some more entries in the series below.