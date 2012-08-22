Behind the Launch of Maria Sharapova’s Sweet New Venture, Sugarpova

At the ripe age of 25, elite tennis star Maria Sharapova is looking ahead to life after sport and her future looks sweet. And sour. And gummy. Parlaying her life-long sweet tooth into a tasty business venture, the world champion and Olympic silver medalist this week launched Sugarpova , a line of premium sweet and sour gummy candies.

Sharapova has a long history of working with brands; she’s been the face of brands like TAG Heuer, Samsung, Evian, and Head, and has worked closely with Nike and Cole Haan to design lines for their brands. So it’s not really a surprise that branding and product development would be in her future. Indeed, she says the idea to create a candy collection had been floating around for years and that “it was really when the name Sugarpova was conceived that the whole thing came to fruition.”

Getting over for a moment that candy might not be the expected play for someone like Sharapova (hello, fashion line!), she says the venture is in keeping with her personality.

“I think it’s important that any venture, business or otherwise, feel authentic,” says Sharapova amid the frenzy of launch day. “As a little girl, I was awarded a lollipop after a good practice–I’ve had a love affair with candy ever since.”

The brand’s roots might seem steeped in frivolity–lollies after practice, an unrelenting sweet tooth, an impossibly cute name–but the strategy behind it could be sound. Gummy candy is a corner of the market that is lacking strong brand recognition and certainly doesn’t trigger a premium response.

“We felt that there was an unmet market need for a fun, flirty, feminine candy collection that felt luxurious but was also accessible. Most candy is marketed to children–but grown-up children need their candy too,” says Sharapova.

Always hands-on in her off-court dealings, Sharapova has been much more than a pretty-faced figurehead for Sugarpova. She is funding the venture entirely herself, and has she been central to product’s branding and the development of the candies.