Norton Gives You Control Over Your Personal Search Results

The Internet is forever, as people are fond of saying, but just because something embarrassing exists online, that doesn’t mean it has to reside on an obvious perch, like, say, the top search result of your name.

A new ad, and app, from Norton demonstrates how the forces of search can align to put goofy pictures (or worse) front and center when a person’s name is searched and the benefits of being able to control what comes up when someone searches their name.

Visitors to NortonTopSearch.com can enter a (Facebook-verified) identity and choose a headline and link that they’d prefer as the top result for their name. The result appears to be (free) AdWords entry for your name.

And the message appears to be that Norton allows you to protect your online reputation (an extension of the brand’s more traditional message of protecting your digital assets).