Meet NASA’s Stunt Double: An Ad-Supported, Volunteer Space Program

During its next space mission, JP Aerospace will photograph seven logos against the backdrop of Earth’s blue arc. It will send 120 business cards on their first trip to space and back for $10 a pop and videotape the out-of-this world journey partaken by a handful of Malaysian snack packets.

“Funding space missions is really hard,” explains John Powell, the amateur space program’s founder. “Nobody thinks you can do it, so they don’t want to give you any money. People think you’re crazy, so they don’t want to give you any money. So we were looking for new ways of keeping the program going.”

NASA has strict guidelines against advertising or endorsing products. Russia’s space program has no problem with endorsements (it once, for instance, delivered a pizza to space on behalf of Pizza Hut), but its mission schedule is less than flexible. So when brands want to shoot in space, they often turn to JP Aerospace.

More than 50% of the program’s annual funding comes from launching stuff into space on behalf of brands. Call it the first ad-supported space program.

JP Aerospace’s first advertisements were NASCAR-like sponsorships in which brands paid to have their logo slapped on a spacecraft. But eventually requests got more elaborate. In 2009, Nokia asked JP Aerospace to videotape a space-bound chair for a television ad (punchline: “armchair viewing, redefined”).

Attached to a two-story-tall helium balloon by fishing line, the chair and camera setup rose 98,268 feet in 83 minutes. Nokia eventually turned the footage into a remake of a 2004 film called Escape Vehicle No. 6 by the artist Simon Faithfull, which followed a chair on its similar journey behind a weather balloon. The effect in both versions is eerily attention-grabbing.

Why not just use CGI to make a chair appear to be floating in space? Because, believe it or not, it’s cheaper to actually launch stuff into space than it is to make it look like you launched stuff into space. Powell says that on average his volunteer team charges about $40,000 per commercial. The last brand he worked with told him an estimate for accomplishing the same shot in CGI was $300,000.