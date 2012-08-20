Multi-Tasker James Franco Probably Worked On Other Stuff While Directing This Ad

We already knew that the Galaxy Note tablet was easy enough to use that an elephant could figure it out, but apparently it’s also efficient enough that insanely prolific multi-tasker James Franco can use it too.

In a new ad created by agency Cheil USA, the actor-writer-director-artist gives a tour of his house, a bustling creative conclave, not unlike Hansel’s apartment in Zoolander. Using the Galaxy Note 10.1, Franco is able to deal with the diverse goings-on around his apartment, which he does in between giving instructions to the camera man following him around. (James Franco directed the ad too.)

During the tour of both the house and the tablet’s functionality, Franco also manages to cycle through an impressive number of stylus advertising favorites, such as using it to minimize files, scroll down, draw arrows, and other things you might think such a busy dude wouldn’t have time to do.