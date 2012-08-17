Behold H&M’s David

For those who still haven’t quite absorbed all the dimensions of David Beckham from his TV commercials , projections on natural landmarks , surprise appearances in photo booths , outdoor posters or print ads, H&M gives you David, the touchable Beckham statue.

The clothing retailer has erected 6 10-foot tall statues (do the math on height of his package relative to your face) of underwear-clad underwear spokesman Beckham in New York, L.A. and San Francisco. The installations coincide with a new print campaign in support of Beckham’s bodywear line at H&M.

And H&M wants to reward you for your interaction with their 3D Beckham– people who spot the silver statutes and upload a pic to Instagram with hashtag #HMBeckham can win an H&M shopping spree and signed underwear. The statues will appear through August 31.