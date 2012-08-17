“Drunk Mirror” Experiment Gives Bar-Goers Something to Reflect On

When drunk people look in the mirror, they often see a surprisingly attractive, witty, and basically irresistible version of themselves–a sight that helps them rally for whatever mistake is about to made. The last thing they expect to see, however, is a clever lesson in drinking responsibly.

Created by OgilvyOne Brazil, a new ambient ad campaign for Allianz Insurance replaced select mirrors in a lively São Paulo bar with a digital screen sporting a delayed reflection effect. The unwitting users can be seen in the above video interacting with the mirror, enjoying seeing the back of their well-coifed heads two seconds after they turned around. That is, until a message appears on the screen, linking the effects of alcohol with delayed reaction time.

Experiential marketing like this and other recent efforts works on two levels, effectively changing the course of the night for all who come across it, and also making an impact on those who eventually watch the video. Hopefully, the lesson learned takes longer than a buzz to wear off.